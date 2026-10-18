'I Am Not Desperate For Work': Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Hits Back After IPL Coaching Offer Sparks Reactions

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Hits Back After IPL Coaching Offer Sparks Reactions | Laxman Sivaramakrishnan/X

Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has clarified his intentions behind offering to coach spinners for an Indian Premier League (IPL) team, insisting that his proposal stems from a desire to improve the quality of spin bowling rather than desperation for work or financial gain.

Sivaramakrishnan took to X to address the numerous reactions he received following his post offering his services to an IPL franchise. The former leg-spinner explained that he wants to challenge himself by helping revive the standard of spin bowling in Indian cricket, which he believes needs greater attention.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Hits Back After IPL Coaching Offer Sparks Reactions

In his post, Sivaramakrishnan emphasised that he was not desperate for employment and that his proposal was driven by a specific objective. He also claimed to understand why spinners have been conceding runs, suggesting that the issue involves more than just the conditions offered by the pitch.

The former cricketer stressed that captains need to use spinners as attacking options rather than merely deploying them to contain runs. He also highlighted the importance of developing alternative ways to deceive batters when the pitch offers little assistance to slow bowlers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sivaramakrishnan further pointed out that a significant portion of player selection takes place through IPL performances, making the development of effective spin bowling particularly important. He reiterated that he was willing to accept a basic fee along with a performance-related bonus, presenting the arrangement as an opportunity to test his coaching ideas and make a difference.

Concluding his clarification, Sivaramakrishnan drew a distinction between ambition and financial motivation, making his stance clear with the words, "It's a challenge not Greed." His statement underlined his willingness to take on the task of improving spin bowling in the IPL and contribute to developing spinners capable of thriving even when conditions are not in their favour.