'I Am Just One Of You': KKR Legend Gautam Gambhir Bids Emotional Adieu To Kolkata As He Moves On To Coach Team India; VIDEO

Kolkata Knight Riders legend Gautam Gambhir said an emotional goodbye to the franchise and the beloved 'City of Joy' as he steps into his new role as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team later this month.

Gambhir shared a touching video on social media, expressing his deep affection for the people of Kolkata, which he considers his second home after Delhi.

The video was filmed at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium, just weeks before his appointment as the head coach of Team India.

Officially announced as India's next head coach earlier this week, Gambhir's first assignment will be an away white-ball series in Sri Lanka, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs, beginning June 26.

Legacy with KKR

Before transitioning to his national role, Gambhir fulfilled the dreams of millions by guiding KKR to the IPL 2024 title, mentoring the team under captain Shreyas Iyer. This victory marked his third title with KKR, following his previous triumphs as captain in 2012 and 2014.

Gambhir had returned to KKR with the long-term vision of advancing the franchise, but his commitment to India led him to pursue the national team coaching position after an offer from the BCCI. His recent IPL title win made him the leading candidate for the job, which he secured on July 9.

As Gambhir embarks on this new chapter, he leaves behind a legacy of success and dedication at KKR, ready to bring his expertise and passion to Team India.