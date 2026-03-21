'I Am Entitled To...': Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Clarifies Commentary Exit Was Personal, Not Linked To Jay Shah Or BCCI Leadership

Jay Shah/X

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after stepping away from commentary duties with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), sparking widespread debate within the cricketing fraternity.

The issue initially gained traction when Sivaramakrishnan announced his exit, citing long-standing concerns over lack of opportunities and alleged bias during his 23-year association as a commentator. He claimed he was repeatedly overlooked for key on-air roles such as toss coverage and post-match presentations, despite his experience and tenure.

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However, as speculation grew, particularly on social media, the former leg-spinner clarified that neither the BCCI nor Jay Shah played any role in his decision. Addressing the controversy, Sivaramakrishnan stated that his grievance was with a specific individual within the system rather than the board’s top leadership.

Sivaramakrishnan's remark sparks debate

He emphasized that the matter was personal and should not be linked to the administration, asserting that he chose to step away to “take control” of his professional life. His clarification came after fans and observers began directing criticism toward the BCCI and its officials following his earlier remarks about bias.

The episode has nonetheless reignited conversations around transparency and fairness in commentary assignments within Indian cricket. While Sivaramakrishnan has distanced the board’s top brass from the issue, his claims have highlighted concerns about how roles are distributed and whether experienced voices receive equitable opportunities.

With the controversy unfolding in public view, it has once again drawn attention to the inner workings of cricket broadcasting in India, an area often shielded from scrutiny despite its growing influence in the sport.