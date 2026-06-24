'I Am Back!': Cristiano Ronaldo's Passionate Roar Sends Fans Into Frenzy After Portugal's 5-0 Win Over Uzbekistan At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

X

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a passionate message to fans after helping Portugal secure a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan in their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. Moments after the final whistle, the veteran forward turned toward a camera and repeatedly shouted, "I am back, I am back," in a clip that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The emphatic statement came after Ronaldo produced a memorable performance, scoring twice to end a frustrating 10-match goal drought in major international tournaments. The brace marked a significant milestone for the 41-year-old, who once again showcased his ability to shine on football's biggest stage despite questions over his form in recent years.

Ronaldo's goals also etched his name deeper into World Cup history. By finding the net against Uzbekistan, the Portuguese icon became the first player ever to score in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup, adding another remarkable achievement to his glittering career. His goals helped Portugal cruise to a comfortable victory and strengthen their position in the tournament.

The video of Ronaldo's emotional celebration spread rapidly online, with supporters praising his resilience and determination to silence critics. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner appeared visibly relieved after ending his scoring drought, using the moment to signal that he remains a force to be reckoned with at the highest level.

Portugal's convincing triumph, coupled with Ronaldo's historic feat, has reignited excitement among fans as they continue their pursuit of World Cup glory. With their captain rediscovering his goalscoring touch, Portugal will head into their upcoming fixtures brimming with confidence and momentum.