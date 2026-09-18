'I Am A United Fan Because Of Nitish Rana; He Introduced Me To Football & Showed Me How To Watch The Game': Rinku Singh | X - Hurricanrana_27

Manchester United fan Rinku Singh recently watched his first-ever live football match at Old Trafford, a blockbuster Premier League Manchester Derby at the Theatre of Dreams. Speaking to JioStar, Rinku Singh opened up about his experience of watching the Manchester Derby live, how he developed an interest in football and became a Manchester United fan.

Speaking to JioStar, Rinku Singh reflected on his experience of watching the blockbuster Manchester Derby live at Old Trafford:

“I consider myself lucky because I got to watch a match between City and United. I was very lucky to be there and watch the match at such a time. It was the first live football match of my life, and it was a completely different feeling altogether. I realised what it feels like to watch a football match live in a stadium. I had only watched matches on TV before, so it felt really good to be there. I loved the vibe. The way the entire crowd supports the team when a goal is scored, or a player does something special, the crowd screams out. That is something you really feel and experience when you are there at the stadium.”

On the support for Manchester City during the match:

“Yes, I found myself supporting City a little bit as the match went on. United weren’t playing that well, while City were looking better at the time.”

On his interest in football and support for Manchester United:

“I wanted to know a little bit about football. The entire world watches football, so I wanted to understand the game a bit. Earlier, I was a United fan, and I still am to some extent, because of Nitish Rana bhai. He introduced me to football and showed me how to watch the game. From there, my interest in football grew a bit. And Rana bhai is a United fan, so I used to spend time with him, and watching him, I became a fan of United.”

On his favourite players:

“I really like Marcus Rashford. I’ve followed him a lot, so he's my favourite. And when it comes to composure, I think Bruno Fernandes. He stays very calm, plays very calmly, keeps strolling on the pitch, and when the ball arrives, he instantly scores a goal or does whatever is needed on the pitch.”

Catch Fulham vs Manchester United in the Premier League Season 2026-27, Sunday, September 20, 9 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports.