'I Am A Bit Shocked': Female Staff Left Speechless As KL Rahul Gifts His Prize-Winning Phone To Her After IND vs NZ 2nd ODI | Video

Female Staff Left Speechless As KL Rahul Gifts His Prize-Winning Phone To Her | BCCI/X

KL Rahul's heartwarming gesture has won hearts off the field after India's second ODI against New Zealand. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter gifted a mobile phone that he had won during the match to a female staff member, leaving her pleasantly surprised.

Her reaction, in which she admitted, "I am a bit shocked," made the moment even more special and highlighted Rahul's thoughtful gesture towards the people working behind the scenes.

Female Staff Left Speechless As KL Rahul Gifts His Prize-Winning Phone To Her

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The gesture came after India secured a thrilling four-run victory over New Zealand via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the rain-affected second ODI at Wellington. Rahul played a crucial role in the contest, remaining unbeaten on 26 off 38 deliveries as India finished at 113/7 in 26 overs when rain brought the match to a halt.

India's victory gave them a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. While the team's on-field performance attracted attention, Rahul's decision to share his prize with a member of the support staff offered a memorable moment away from the cricketing action.

The female staff member's surprised reaction, particularly her words, "I am a bit shocked," added to the emotional appeal of the moment. Rahul's gesture has highlighted the contribution of the people working behind the scenes and served as a reminder that some of the most memorable moments in sport happen beyond the boundary ropes.

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