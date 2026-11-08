 'I Am A Bit Shocked': Female Staff Left Speechless As KL Rahul Gifts His Prize-Winning Phone To Her After IND vs NZ 2nd ODI | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Am A Bit Shocked': Female Staff Left Speechless As KL Rahul Gifts His Prize-Winning Phone To Her After IND vs NZ 2nd ODI | Video

'I Am A Bit Shocked': Female Staff Left Speechless As KL Rahul Gifts His Prize-Winning Phone To Her After IND vs NZ 2nd ODI | Video

KL Rahul won hearts with a heartwarming gesture after India's second ODI against New Zealand, gifting a mobile phone he had won during the match to a female staff member. The woman appeared pleasantly surprised and said, "I am a bit shocked." Rahul's thoughtful act grabbed attention, highlighting his generosity and appreciation for the people working behind the scenes.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, November 08, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
'I Am A Bit Shocked': Female Staff Left Speechless As KL Rahul Gifts His Prize-Winning Phone To Her After IND vs NZ 2nd ODI | Video
Female Staff Left Speechless As KL Rahul Gifts His Prize-Winning Phone To Her | BCCI/X

KL Rahul's heartwarming gesture has won hearts off the field after India's second ODI against New Zealand. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter gifted a mobile phone that he had won during the match to a female staff member, leaving her pleasantly surprised.

Her reaction, in which she admitted, "I am a bit shocked," made the moment even more special and highlighted Rahul's thoughtful gesture towards the people working behind the scenes.

Female Staff Left Speechless As KL Rahul Gifts His Prize-Winning Phone To Her

The gesture came after India secured a thrilling four-run victory over New Zealand via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the rain-affected second ODI at Wellington. Rahul played a crucial role in the contest, remaining unbeaten on 26 off 38 deliveries as India finished at 113/7 in 26 overs when rain brought the match to a halt.

India's victory gave them a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. While the team's on-field performance attracted attention, Rahul's decision to share his prize with a member of the support staff offered a memorable moment away from the cricketing action.

The female staff member's surprised reaction, particularly her words, "I am a bit shocked," added to the emotional appeal of the moment. Rahul's gesture has highlighted the contribution of the people working behind the scenes and served as a reminder that some of the most memorable moments in sport happen beyond the boundary ropes.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source