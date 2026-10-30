HYROX Athlete Joanna Wietrzyk Breaks Silence After Soiling Herself During Race And Facing Massive Backlash

HYROX Athlete Joanna Wietrzyk Breaks Silence After Soiling Herself During Race | X

Australian HYROX athlete Joanna Wietrzyk has admitted that she put fellow competitors at risk by continuing to race after suffering a bout of diarrhoea during an endurance event in Beijing in September. The 24-year-old, who holds a world record in the sport, acknowledged that her determination to win had clouded her judgement. Speaking to the BBC ahead of her return to competition, Wietrzyk accepted responsibility for her actions and admitted that continuing the race was the wrong decision.

"It was my decision to continue racing so I take full responsibility for that," Wietrzyk said to the BBC. Reflecting on why she chose to carry on despite her condition, she admitted that she had failed to consider the potential consequences for those around her. "I didn't really think about those around me… the decision that I made in hindsight was the wrong decision and I'm truly sorry for everyone that I did affect," she added. The incident occurred roughly halfway through the race, with images of faecal matter on parts of her body subsequently circulating widely on social media.

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HYROX Athlete Joanna Wietrzyk Breaks Silence After Soiling Herself During Race

Wietrzyk revealed that she had suffered a bacterial infection linked to food poisoning but had felt perfectly fine before the competition. "It was a very sudden experience," she told the BBC, explaining that her focus as a competitive athlete had remained on finishing the race when the symptoms began. However, the decision to continue sparked widespread criticism, with some fellow competitors questioning why the incident had not been addressed immediately.

The controversy also took a heavy emotional toll on the Australian athlete, who described the experience and the subsequent online backlash as "traumatic". She admitted that she had considered walking away from the sport altogether.

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Despite the difficult experience, Wietrzyk is preparing to return to competition in Hamburg, Germany, although she admitted to feeling nervous about facing the sporting community again. The athlete hopes the incident will not overshadow her achievements or become the defining moment of her career.