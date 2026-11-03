Hybec Hydras Beat Umang In 6-Goal Thriller As Encore United Stay Unbeaten In Aces Football League Gameweek 6 | File Pic

Mumbai, 2 November 2026: Gameweek 6 of the Aces Football League produced 15 goals and two clean sheets across five matches. Hybec Hydras FC beat Umang Foundation Trust FC 4-2 in the highest-scoring game, while Encore United extended their unbeaten run with a 3-1 win over KT Falcons FC. Wolfpack FC beat The Juggernauts 2-0, Bluelock edged The Casuals 1-0, and Wasted Potential FC and Cathect FC drew 1-1.

Gameweek 6 results

Hybec Hydras FC beat Umang Foundation Trust FC 4-2. Dhairya M scored twice, with Aditya R and Aryan J also on the scoresheet. Sarthak A provided two assists and Rivan R one. Brett R and Anmol P scored for Umang, both set up by Aneesh M.

Encore United beat KT Falcons FC 3-1. Aamir P scored twice and Kabir K once, with assists from Aamir P, Kabir K and Armaan V. Avanish P scored KT Falcons' goal, assisted by Manav N.

Wolfpack FC kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over The Juggernauts, with goals from Tushar C and Royston. Raunakjay K and Jai S provided the assists.

Bluelock beat The Casuals 1-0 through a Yash P goal, set up by Rishabh L.

Wasted Potential FC and Cathect FC shared the points in a 1-1 draw. Kabir K scored for Wasted Potential, assisted by Aryan S, and Abhishek S replied for Cathect.

League standings

Encore United remain unbeaten and lead Group B on 16 points, five clear of second-placed Wolfpack FC. In Group A, Bluelock move to the top of the table on 9 points.