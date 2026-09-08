'Humko Trophy Nahi Chahiye': Pakistan Fan's Explosive Message To Wahab Riaz Ahead Of Potential IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup Final Goes Viral | Video

Pakistan Fan's Explosive Message To Wahab Riaz Goes Viral | ahtashamriaz22/X

A Pakistan fan has issued a fiery message to team mentor Wahab Riaz ahead of a potential India-Pakistan showdown in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the fan was heard telling Riaz, “Humko trophy nahi chaiye, India ko humne harana hai," essentially saying, “We don't want the trophy, we want to defeat India.” The remark has added another layer of intensity to the already heated rivalry.

The comment came after Pakistan suffered a crushing seven-wicket defeat against India in their Group A clash. Pakistan were bowled out for just 55, their lowest-ever T20I total, before India chased down the target in only 8.4 overs. The result saw Harmanpreet Kaur's side strengthen their position at the top of the group while Pakistan were left under pressure in their qualification battle.

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Wahab Riaz backs Pakistan team

Interestingly, Wahab Riaz remained confident despite the heavy defeat. The Pakistan mentor backed his team to bounce back and even insisted that he still believed Pakistan were the best side in the tournament capable of lifting the Women's Asia Cup. His comments came despite India's dominant performance, which exposed Pakistan's batting struggles.

With India already having beaten Pakistan comfortably in the group stage, the rivalry could potentially get another chapter in the final. India have advanced to the semi-finals as Group A winners, while Pakistan's route to the knockout stage depends on their remaining campaign. If both teams navigate the semi-finals successfully, an India-Pakistan final on September 13 could turn the fan's bold statement into one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament.

The fan's message has quickly captured the essence of the India-Pakistan rivalry, where beating the arch-rivals can sometimes carry as much emotional significance as winning the tournament itself. After India's emphatic group-stage victory, Pakistan will now have to produce a dramatically improved performance if the two sides meet again and this time, the stakes could be even higher.