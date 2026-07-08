 Humiliation! India Suffer Worst Ever Defeat As England Thrash Shreyas & Co. By 125 Runs In 3rd T20I
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHumiliation! India Suffer Worst Ever Defeat As England Thrash Shreyas & Co. By 125 Runs In 3rd T20I

Humiliation! India Suffer Worst Ever Defeat As England Thrash Shreyas & Co. By 125 Runs In 3rd T20I

England handed India their biggest-ever T20I defeat by runs, cruising to a 125-run victory at Trent Bridge after posting 201. Chasing 202, India collapsed to 76, losing five wickets inside the powerplay. The defeat leaves Shreyas Iyer's side winless under his captaincy and gives England a commanding 2-0 lead after the series opener was washed out.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, July 08, 2026, 01:17 AM IST
Humiliation! India Suffer Worst Ever Defeat As England Thrash Shreyas & Co. By 125 Runs In 3rd T20I

England handed India their worst ever defeat in T20I history in a total demolition job at Trent Bridge Nottingham. Chasing 202 to win, India could only manage 76 batting second. The Men in Blue lost 5 wickets in the powerplay, and never truly recovered from the collapse.

The defeat means India are yet to win a T20I since Shreyas Iyer took over as captain. With England taking a 2-0 lead, India can only hope to level the series after the first game was washed out.

The 125-run defeat now stands as India's biggest loss by runs in T20I history, eclipsing their previous unwanted record. It also raises serious questions about India's batting approach and team balance, especially after consecutive disappointing performances in the series.

For England, the victory highlighted their dominance in all three departments. Their batters laid the perfect platform with a commanding total before the bowlers delivered a clinical performance to complete a comprehensive demolition.

Follow us on