'Humanity at its worst': Manchester United star Marcus Rashford on receiving racist abuse online

Marcus Rashford says online racist abuse shows "humanity at its worst" after he became the latest Premier League star to be targeted.

The Manchester United forward was attacked after his side's goalless draw against Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday, which left them three points behind leaders Manchester City.

"Humanity and social media at its worst," Rashford tweeted.

"Yes I'm a black man and I live every day proud that I am. "No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you're just simply not going to get it here."

The 23-year-old, a high-profile campaigner against child food poverty, said he would not share the details of the abuse as many of his followers were children.

"I'm not sharing screenshots," he said. "It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there's nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don't need to read it."