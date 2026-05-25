'Hum Film Star Nahin Hain': RR Captain Riyan Parag Reacts To Paps While Walking With Pillow At Airport Ahead IPL 2026 Eliminator | VIDEO

RR Captain Riyan Parag Reacts To Paps While Walking With Pillow At Airport Ahead IPL 2026 Eliminator | X

Jaipur, May 25: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was caught on camera in an awkward situation as he was spotted walking at the airport with a pillow in his hands. The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media and the RR captain is seen in the video asking paps not to click his pictures.

The viral video shows that Riyan Parag is outside the airport along with other Rajasthan Royals cricketers, involving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the team manager. The camerapersons can be heard in the video shouting Vaibhav's name and asking him to pose for the cameras.

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Vaibhav was busy talking to someone outside the airport, however, Riyan Parag walks by and tells the paps, "Hum koi film star nahi hain." (We are not film stars) He was also moving his hand in a gesture such that he is asking them not to click their pictures at the airport.

However, the most interesting part of the video is that Riyan Parag is seen walking with a pillow in his hand outside the airport and the social media users are curious to know that why is he often spotted while walking with a pillow while travelling.

Rajasthan Royals is scheduled to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator which will take place on Wednesday (May 27) at the New International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The venue was the home ground for the Punjab Kings in the first half of their campaign.

The loser of the fixture will be eliminated from the tournament and winner will advance in the Qualifier 2 to face the loser of the Qualifier 1 which will be held between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on Tuesday (May 26).