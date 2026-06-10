Huge Blow For Team India! Star Player Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of Afghanistan ODI Series: Reports

Hardik Pandya. | X

Team India have suffered a major setback ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, with star all-rounder Hardik Pandya reportedly ruled out after sustaining a leg sprain. The injury comes at a crucial time for the Indian team as they prepare for the series, which begins on June 13.

Pandya's absence leaves a significant void in India's lineup. One of the team's most influential white-ball cricketers, the all-rounder provides balance with both bat and ball and is often relied upon in pressure situations. His ability to contribute across departments has made him a key figure in India's ODI setup.

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With Pandya unavailable, the Indian team management will have to reassess the balance of the side and consider alternative all-round options. The BCCI is expected to closely monitor his recovery, especially with several important international assignments on the horizon.

As India look to build momentum in the ODI format, the absence of a player of Pandya's calibre is undoubtedly a significant blow. Fans and team officials alike will be hoping for a swift recovery and a quick return to action for one of India's most valuable match-winners.