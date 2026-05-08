 'How Was The Bouncer?': Krunal Pandya Breaks Silence After Fiery On-Field Exchange With Nicholas Pooran During LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Match
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HomeSports'How Was The Bouncer?': Krunal Pandya Breaks Silence After Fiery On-Field Exchange With Nicholas Pooran During LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Match

'How Was The Bouncer?': Krunal Pandya Breaks Silence After Fiery On-Field Exchange With Nicholas Pooran During LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Match

A heated exchange between Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran during the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants sparked online buzz after Krunal bowled consecutive bouncers to Pooran. Later, Krunal ended speculation with a viral Instagram post saying, “No lafda, only love,” while jokingly asking Pooran, “How was the bouncer?”

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, May 08, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
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A heated on-field exchange between Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran during the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants grabbed major attention online. The tense moment unfolded after Krunal, representing RCB, bowled consecutive bouncers to LSG batter Pooran during a crucial phase of the match.

The incident quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the game, with cameras capturing the two players exchanging words in the middle. Fans on social media speculated about possible tension between the pair as the heated interaction briefly interrupted play before both players moved on without further escalation.

However, shortly after the match, Krunal put all speculation to rest with a playful Instagram post dedicated to Pooran. Sharing a photo together, the RCB all-rounder wrote, “No lafda, only love. Congrats to my bro on completing 100 IPL games. Proud of you brother, many more to come. Btw, how was the bouncer?”

The witty caption instantly went viral across social media platforms, with fans praising the friendly bond between the two cricketers despite their intense on-field battle. Many supporters especially enjoyed the humorous “how was the bouncer?” line, which directly referenced the moment that sparked the exchange during the match.

Although the contest between RCB and LSG was fiercely competitive, the post-match interaction highlighted the mutual respect shared by players in the IPL. Krunal’s message not only congratulated Pooran on his milestone but also showed that the rivalry remained limited to the field, ending the drama on a light-hearted note.

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