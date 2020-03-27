How NBA Academy players are exploring a 'parallel universe' amid coronavirus lockdown

Annual vacation for the student-athletes of The NBA Academy India couldn’t have come at a better time. Back home after completing their 2019-20 term, Kerala’s Pranav Prince and Bengaluru’s Achintya Krishna are indulging in some reading, music and of course, continue to remain fighting fit at a time when everything is on lockdown due to Coronavirus.

“It is vacation time for us and since I don’t get to play basketball right now, I have taken up reading Half Girlfriend. It is very interesting!” said Pranav. The Kerala lad was the team’s scoring leader averaging 15.3 points per game and also the top rebounder with 8.8 per game in the Stage I of European Youth Basketball League in Hungary.

While Pranav is invested in reading, Achintya is honing his skills with the Ukulele. “I used to play the guitar a few years back, so picking up the Ukulele was a natural decision. I am trying to master at least four songs during this time,” said Achintya who also represented The NBA Academy India in the European Youth Basketball League.

While it is being advised to stay indoors, both the ballers are still trying to maintain a connect with the sport they love, in their own way. “We are aware we need be as socially distant from each other during these challenging times. I do bodyweight workout behind my house and then in the evenings practice shadow shooting for a bit,” said Pranav.

Achintya is also making sure he remains fighting fit before the start of the next academic term. “I have a basketball court in my complex, so I go there and shoot every day. I also make sure I’m eating healthy food during this time and maintaining bodyweight with appropriate workout at home,” added Achintya.