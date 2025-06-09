 How Much Prize Money Did Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner Pocket After Playing Longest-Ever French Open Final?
Image: Rolnd Garross/ X

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a performance for the ages at Roland Garros on Sunday, roaring back from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner in a marathon five-set French Open final that lasted over five hours. The Spanish star triumphed 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2) in one of the most dramatic Grand Slam finals in recent memory. Sinner vs Alcaraz becomes longest French Open final in Open era.

How much prize money did Alcaraz and Sinner win after epic final?

The win earned Alcaraz €2.55 million, boosting his career prize money to an impressive $44.7 million . He now ranks seventh on the all-time earnings list, surpassing Pete Sampras. Jannik Sinner, who had a stellar run to the final, took home €1.35 million and now sits just behind Sampras with $41.5 million in career earnings.

Sinner vs Alcaraz match highlights

Sinner started strong, winning the first set 6-4 and edging the second in a tense tiebreak 7-6(7-4). But Alcaraz fought back, claiming the third set 6-4 to stay alive. The fourth set saw Sinner in control, leading 5-3 and holding triple match point at 40-0 but the Spaniard turned the tide, forcing another tiebreak and winning it 7-6(7-3).

With momentum on his side, Alcaraz sealed the match in the fifth-set tiebreak, dominating 10-2 to cap an unforgettable comeback. With the victory, Alcaraz captured his second consecutive French Open title and his third Grand Slam crown in 2024, having already lifted the Wimbledon trophy earlier this year. It also marked the fifth major title of his career, a staggering feat for a player who is just 22 years old. Only legends Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal won five majors at a younger age.

