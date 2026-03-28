'How Many Times You Were In My Pocket?': Mushtaq Ahmed & Dominic Cork Engage In Awkward Conversation During PSL 2026 Broadcast; Video

X

A viral moment from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) featured former cricketers Mushtaq Ahmed and Dominic Cork during a discussion, where their conversation captured fans’ attention.

The incident took place when Cork asked Mushtaq for advice on how Australian spinner Adam Zampa could approach bowling on the pitch. Instead of giving a straightforward answer, Mushtaq turned the conversation into an embarrassing exchange, recalling their past encounters on the field. He reminded Cork of the times he had dismissed him in international cricket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Before I tell Zampa anything, let me tell you one thing. Do you remember how many times you were in my pocket? Test matches, ODIs, and first-class cricket," said Mushtaq.

Cork responded in good spirits, noting that he hadn’t been primarily known as a batter, but Mushtaq continued the banter, highlighting Cork’s all-rounder role for England.

The interaction quickly went viral on social media. While the discussion eventually returned to pitch conditions and match strategies, the moment stood out as a memorable example of an awkward exchange.