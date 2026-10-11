‘How Long Can You Ignore Him?’: Mohammed Shami’s 4/30 On Ranji Trophy Return Sparks India Comeback Debate

Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets for 30 runs on his Ranji Trophy return | Image Credit: X/Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami continued to make giant strides with yet another fine bowling performance in the Ranji Trophy. The 36-year-old, who last played for India in 2025, picked up 4/30 in a dominanting performance in the West Bengal vs Delhi clash on Sunday.

Shami has expressed his intentions to make a comeback and continues to knock on the selector's doors with his performances in the domestic circuit.

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Shami showcased his ability to trouble batters with his pace, accuracy and movement, finishing with figures of 4/30 in the domestic red-ball competition. His performance was a timely reminder of the experience and wicket-taking ability he brings to the table, particularly in the longer format of the game.

Shami’s latest performance comes amid growing discussions about his international future, especially after Bhuvneshwar Kumar earned a recall to India’s T20I squad for the upcoming New Zealand series. The 36-year-old pacer has not represented India since the 2025 Champions Trophy final, despite continuing to feature in domestic cricket.

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The Bengal fast bowler had also enjoyed a productive Ranji Trophy campaign last season, claiming 37 wickets in seven matches. His latest four-wicket haul against Delhi has further strengthened the argument among supporters who believe his experience and proven ability should keep him in contention for an international return.