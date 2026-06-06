'How Can The Selectors Justify This?': Shashi Tharoor Questions Sarfaraz Khan's Omission From India A Squad For Sri Lanka Tour

Sarfaraz Khan/Shashi Tharoor/X

Senior Indian politician Shashi Tharoor has expressed his surprise and disappointment over the exclusion of Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan from the India A squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Tharoor took to X to question the selectors' decision, arguing that Sarfaraz's outstanding domestic record deserved recognition.

In his post, Tharoor wrote, “Shocked by the exclusion of Mumbai batter & Test discard Sarfaraz Khan from the India A squad for Sri Lanka. Is there a better batsman outside the Test team than him? No one’s first-class record comes close. How can the selectors justify this?”

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The remarks quickly gained traction among cricket fans, many of whom echoed similar concerns regarding Sarfaraz's omission. The Mumbai batter has consistently been one of the most prolific performers in Indian domestic cricket, piling up runs across multiple seasons and building a reputation as one of the country's most dependable red-ball batters.

Sarfaraz's exclusion has reignited discussions about the selection process and the importance of domestic performances in earning opportunities at higher levels. While selectors have not publicly explained the reasoning behind the decision, the omission has raised eyebrows given the batter's impressive first-class credentials and previous involvement with the national setup.

As debates continue across social media and cricket circles, Tharoor's comments have added further weight to calls for clarity from the selectors. Whether the decision will be revisited remains uncertain, but the controversy has once again placed Sarfaraz's domestic achievements and future prospects under the spotlight.