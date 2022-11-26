Horse racing: New Dimension best for Gracias Saldanha Memorial Million

e-Paper Get App
Coming from the yard of Mallesh Narredu and being ridden by Suraj Narredu, has been in the pick of action during the track work

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: New Dimension appeals the best, as eight debutants take to the first race of their career, for the Gracias Saldanha Memorial Million, on the special day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Sunday.

Coming from the yard of Mallesh Narredu and being ridden by Suraj Narredu, has been in the pick of action during the track work.

Miranda and Portofino Bay will test this two-year-old filly in this sprint race of the day.

Selections

1. The Captain G Hall Trophy (1200m): 1. Nostalgic (7), 2. Moon Belle (9), 3. Lady Di (4)

2. The D W Reid Plate (1000m): 1. Hela (6), 2. Phanta (5), 3. Moment of Madness (7)

3. The G A Trophy (1400m): 1. Lord Fenicia (5), 2. Finch (3), 3. Jack Bauer (6)

4. The A Campbell Trophy (1400m): 1. Supernatural (3), 2. Mojito (5), 3. Pride's Angel (2)

5. The Gracias Saldanha Memorial Million (1000m): 1. New Dimension (7), 2. Miranda (6), 3. Portofino Bay (8)

6. The Bejan Bharucha Plate (1600m): 1. Mysterious Girl (3), 2. Willy Wonkaa (9), 3. Nord (8)

7. The M D Petit Plate (1200m): 1. Periwinkle (3), 2. Victoria Peak (2), 3. Dagger's Strike (9)

First Race 2.00pm

Super jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Treble: 4, 5 & 6

Tanala: All races

