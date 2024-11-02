Horrific Scene! LA Dodgers Fan Accidentally Blows Off His Hand While Celebrating World Series Win Over New York Yankees; Video

Image: X

Moments of celebration turned into a disaster after Los Angeles Dodgers fan blew away his hand while celebrating team's World series win over New York Yankees. In a video which is being circulated online, the man who was wearing white Clayton Kershaw "King" No. 22 jersey was about to place the celebratory explosive on the ground when it partially blew up his hand.

The fan initially appeared to walk off in confusion and pain until the severity of the incident got the better of him. Bystanders eventually went to help him with one of them can be heard shouting: "His hand blew off, oh my goodness". Authorities were immediately called to address this serious issue.

First responders arrived at the scene in the wee hours of Thursday morning, per TMZ. They “got to the scene at 2:30 am Thursday – and found the 25-year-old conscious and alert, but suffering from bilateral hand wounds,” a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said.

Fans create ruckus after Dodgers beat Yankees in World Series

According to a report by The Sun, out-of-control Dodgers fans set vehicles on fire and looted storefronts while wearing clown masks.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported on Thursday morning that 12 arrests were made in the violent celebrations. Six people were arrested for commercial burglary, four for receiving stolen property, and two for failure to disperse, LAPD said.

The LAPD shared footage of looters in clown masks running in and out of a boarded-up shoe store about four miles from Dodger Stadium just after 11 pm.

The report also sated that The criminals were seen running out of the business with Nike merchandise and throwing shoes onto parked cars outside the store.