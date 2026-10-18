Horrifying Moment! Military Member Falls While Rappelling From Stadium Rafters Before UTSA Game | Video

Military Member Falls While Rappelling From Stadium Rafters | MarioNawfal/X

A pregame ceremony at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, turned into a distressing scene after a military service member fell while attempting to rappel from the stadium's rafters ahead of the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners' American football game against Navy on Saturday, October 17. The individual was taken to a local hospital following the incident, according to ESPN reports. The service member's identity and medical condition had not been officially disclosed in the initial reports.

The incident occurred during the pregame activities for UTSA's annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans game, an event dedicated to honouring military personnel, veterans and their families. Four officers from Detachment 2 of the 6th Combat Training Squadron, based at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, were scheduled to rappel from the rafters onto the field approximately 15 minutes before kickoff.

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Military Member Falls While Rappelling From Stadium Rafters

One of the officers appeared to lose control while descending, sliding down the rope before crashing onto the playing surface. Medical personnel rushed to the service member's aid, and the individual was subsequently removed from the stadium on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital. The circumstances that led to the fall were not immediately clear.

UTSA expressed its sadness over the incident in an official statement, extending its thoughts and prayers to the injured service member, their family and military colleagues. The university also said it was activating wellbeing services to support students, faculty and staff who might have been emotionally affected by the incident.

The accident disrupted the pregame proceedings and delayed kickoff by approximately 10 minutes. However, the football game between UTSA and Navy went ahead as scheduled after the brief delay. The incident drew attention to the risks involved in the aerial demonstration, which was intended to honour members of the armed forces.