Horrific Scenes! Polish Speed Skater Kamila Sellier Hospitalised After Nasty Blade Injury At Winter Olympics; Video

Image: Kamila Sellier/Instagram

At the 2026 Winter Olympics’ short-track speed skating event in Milan, Italy, Polish athlete Kamila Sellier suffered a frightening injury when she was struck above the eye by an opponent’s skate blade during the women’s 1,500-metre quarterfinals, casting a dark moment over what had been an energetic night of competition.

The incident occurred late on 20 February 2026 at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, as Sellier and her rivals battled for positioning in one of the sport’s most strategic and chaotic events. While attempting an illegal lane change, American skater Kristen Santos-Griswold made contact with Sellier. The collision caused Sellier to fall and, in the midst of the crash, the blade of a skate struck her above her left eye. The result was a deep, bleeding cut that immediately stopped the race.

Medical staff rushed onto the ice, pausing the competition as Sellier was treated behind a white privacy sheet. As the crowd watched in stunned silence, she was eventually immobilized on a stretcher and wheeled off the arena. Footage from the scene showed a trail of blood on the ice, which staff later cleaned before the event resumed.

Despite the severity of the cut, Polish team officials later confirmed that Sellier’s eye itself was unharmed. She received stitches at the arena and was transported to hospital for further evaluation and tests.

Arianna Fontana sustained only minor contact

The collision also involved Italian skating legend Arianna Fontana, a 15-time Olympic medallist, who sustained only minor contact and continued racing. Santos-Griswold was penalized by race officials for the illegal move and was disqualified from advancing in the competition.

Short-track speed skating is known for its tight turns, frantic pacing, and razor-sharp blades, making crashes both dramatic and sometimes dangerous. Even with layered protective suits, athletes are vulnerable at high speeds when skaters are bunched together.

The event eventually concluded after Sellier’s removal, with the medal races proceeding on schedule. The focus, however, remained on the harrowing moment that unfolded in the quarterfinals and on Sellier’s recovery.