 'Hope Usse Bhi Cricket Stadium Na Banaye..': Vijender Singh Expresses Dismay Over Demolition Of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
The venue is being dismantled to make way for a New Sports City, which will be based around the 102-acre premises of the venue, which will be rebuilt completely from scratch.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Image: Vijender SIngh/X

Olympic Medalist Vijender Singh has expressed his displeasure over demolition of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by sports ministry. Taking to X, Vijender said that even the Nehru Stadium is being torn down and hoping it won’t be replaced by another cricket ground. He wrote, 'Bhai nehru stadium ko bhi toda ja raha hai Hope use bhi cricket stadium na banaye'

What is Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is being demolished?

The venue is being dismantled to make way for a New Sports City, which will be based around the 102-acre premises of the venue, which will be rebuilt completely from scratch. The plan is currently in the initial stages of planning, with projects in Qatar and Australia being studied.

The proposed Sports City is expected to feature elite training facilities, upgraded competition venues, and athlete-centric high-performance centres designed to international standards. If approved in its planned form, the project would stand among the most ambitious sports infrastructure upgrades undertaken in the country.

According to PTI report all offices at the JLN Stadium in Delhi, including that of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), will be relocated. The JLN Stadium is operated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), which comes under the Sports Ministry.

About Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Originally built for the 1982 Asian Games the first major multi-sport event hosted in India after the inaugural Asiad in 1951 the stadium currently accommodates nearly 60,000 spectators. Since the 2010 renovation, it has hosted several football events, including Indian Super League (ISL) home games for Delhi Dynamos and later Punjab FC. It was also one of the main venues for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Earlier this year, the World Para Athletics Games were hosted in Delhi at the JLN Stadium. The venue also regularly hosts music concerts.

