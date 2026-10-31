Hong Kong Sixes 2026: India Suffers Back-To-Back Defeats After UAE Beats Men In Blue By Chasing 95-Run Target Without Losing A Wicket

India Suffers Back-To-Back Defeats After UAE Beats Men In Blue | CricketHK/X

Team India suffered another disappointing defeat at the Hong Kong International Sixes 2026 after going down to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a day after losing to arch-rivals Pakistan. The Men in Blue endured a difficult outing as UAE chased down India's target of 95 in just 4.2 overs without losing a wicket.

India managed to score 94 runs in their six-over innings but their batting effort proved insufficient against an aggressive UAE batting lineup. The Indian bowlers had a difficult time defending the total as the opposition came out all guns blazing from the very beginning.

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India Suffers Back-To-Back Defeats After UAE Beats Men In Blue

UAE made a mockery of the 95-run target, completing the chase in just 4.2 overs. What made the defeat even more disappointing for India was that UAE did not lose a single wicket, finishing at 97/0 to register a comprehensive victory.

The defeat came as another setback for India, who had already suffered a loss against Pakistan on the previous day. The high-voltage encounter against their arch-rivals had ended in an eight-wicket defeat, with Pakistan chasing down India's 89-run target comfortably.

For India, the back-to-back setbacks have made their Hong Kong Sixes campaign increasingly challenging, while UAE celebrated a dominant victory after chasing down the target in just 26 deliveries.