Home Favourite Udayan Mane Of Atri Mumbai Garudas GC Storms Into Lead At Auro Realty Invitational | File Pic

Pune, November 18, 2026: Local favourite and Olympian Udayan Mane of Atri Mumbai Garudas GC made the most of his knowledge of the Poona Club Golf Course, firing an impressive six-under 65 to take the first-round lead at the Auro Realty Invitational 2026 Pune, presented by Auro Goa Eagles GC, on Wednesday.

Udayan Mane, who often simulates tournament conditions during his practice rounds by following a match-like routine, looked comfortable on his home course and produced a round that featured eight birdies and two bogeys. He had four birdies and a bogey on either nine. He finished strongly with three birdies in the last four holes. His only real disappointment was a bogey on the par-5 12th, where he would have expected to pick up a shot.

His six-under effort gave him a one-shot advantage over a strong chasing group comprising Karandeep Kochhar of Krishna Punjab Raptors GC and UK-born UAE citizen Joshua Grenville-Wood, who returned identical five-under 66s to share second place.

In team stakes, RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC, spearheaded by Aryan Roopa Anand and Shiv Kapur were in lead at 8-under with Krishna Punjab Raptors GC led by Karandeep Kochhar and C Muniyappa who were second at 7-under, while Mumbai Atri Garudas GC, for whom the star was leader Mane, were third at 6-under.

For Mane, who has already enjoyed a successful 2026 season with his maiden AM Green IGPL victory in Johannesburg, the opening round provides an excellent opportunity to build on his recent form. The big-built golfer had won a dozen professional titles before claiming his first AM Green IGPL crown and has represented India at both the Olympics and Asian Games.

“It's always fun playing at home. Absolutely. I kept telling myself that I'm just playing on my home course and not a tournament round, and that put me in a very comfortable position while hitting every shot,” said Mane.

Mane also felt that his game was beginning to come together after a productive stretch of international appearances.

“I am finally starting to put some pieces together. I am striving to be consistent. I had a good start to the AM Green IGPL season with a win in Johannesburg and two Top-10s in a three-week run in Africa. I think I have had three Top-10s in my last four starts, which is nice,” he said. “The putter finally woke up. I've always been a very good putter. So I think it's just about reminding myself how good a player I am.”

Kochhar continued his impressive consistency on the AM Green IGPL circuit. With five Top-10 finishes in eight starts this season, he has established himself among the most dependable performers on the tour. His five-under 66 was built around an excellent front nine, where he returned a five-under 31, before adding a one-under 35 on the back nine.

Kochhar also had a special companion on his bag, with his girlfriend and Asian Games gold medallist Pranavi Urs accompanying him during the opening round.

“I really like the city of Pune. I enjoy playing here. I think the last time I played a tournament here, I was second, so I have some good memories. It was also good having Pranavi on the bag and we could spend some time together, considering our travelling,” he said.

Kochhar, who finished runner-up to Gaganjeet Bhullar of Vimtra Chennai Lions GC at Boulder Hills in his previous AM Green IGPL appearance last month, has had a demanding run of tournaments and was looking forward to a few days of rest after the coming weeks.

“I think it's been a very long season for me. The last stretch was something like nine weeks in a row and I had just three-four days off before I came here. The DP World Q-School was really hectic, but it feels good to be back home. I will also play the next couple of weeks on IGPL and then I can get some rest,” he said.

Grenville-Wood matched Kochhar's five-under 66 with a composed performance. The UK-born golfer, who became a UAE citizen about three years ago, has twice finished runner-up on the European Challenge Tour, including once in India, and has also recorded two Top-10 finishes on the DP World Tour.

He was pleased with the way he managed the short Poona Club layout, particularly around the greens.

“That was a nice round and it felt quite relaxed. I felt in a good place. After the last few weeks, it has been building nicely,” he said.

Explaining his approach, Grenville-Wood added, “I just chipped it really well today. It's a very short course, so I hit a lot of drivers and 3-woods very close to the greens and just chipped it nicely to give myself a few chances.”

Aryan Roopa Anand produced one of the day's most noteworthy recoveries. The RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC player was three-over after five holes and appeared headed for a difficult opening round. However, he turned his fortunes around spectacularly, playing the remaining holes at seven-under to sign for a four-under 67. He shared fourth place with his experienced teammate Shiv Kapur, who also carded a 67.

Four players shared sixth place at three-under 68, including Raghav Chugh of Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC, who will be keen to build on another encouraging performance. Chugh came agonisingly close to victory in Hyderabad last week, where he lost in a play-off. Samarth Dwivedi OF Vimtra Chennai Lions GC, Syed Saqib Ahmed of Flying Man Kolkata GC and Chiragh Kumar of RVR Delhi Blue Bulls Gc joined him at three-under.

Among those tied 10th at two-under 69 was Gaganjeet Bhullar, who has already enjoyed a remarkable 2026 season with four victories.