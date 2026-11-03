'Hogaya Video?': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Fan Interaction In Auckland Sends Internet Into Frenzy Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODI Series | WATCH

Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Fan Interaction In Auckland Sends Internet Into Frenzy | rushiii_12/X

Rohit Sharma once again won hearts with his simple and relatable interaction with a fan in Auckland ahead of India's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. The Indian batting star was seen posing for a picture with a supporter when a brief exchange between the two caught everyone's attention.

As the fan was clicking a picture with Rohit, the Indian cricketer casually asked, "Hogaya video?" The fan promptly replied, "Haan hogaya," leaving fans amused by the effortless conversation.

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Rohit Sharma Steals The Spotlight With Witty One-Liner

The short interaction showcased Rohit's easy-going nature and his ability to connect with supporters without any fuss. Known for his relaxed personality and witty one-liners, the former India captain often finds himself at the centre of such light-hearted moments away from the cricket field.

The video has since caught the attention of cricket fans, with many enjoying the Mumbai batter's casual approach while interacting with supporters. Even a brief exchange like this was enough to create a memorable moment for the fan.

With India preparing for the ODI series against New Zealand, Rohit's presence in Auckland has already given supporters something to talk about beyond the action on the field.