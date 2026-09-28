Hockey Maharashtra Elects New Executive Committee; Manoj Bhore Elected As Secretary General | File Pic

Pune, 28 September: Hockey Maharashtra elected its new Executive Committee for the 2026–2030 term, with Manoj Bhore appointed as Secretary General, at the Annual General Meeting and elections held at Orchid Hotel , Regal Hall, Pune, on Sunday.

The new Executive Committee will be led by President Krishna Prakash, along with three Vice Presidents and other office-bearers and executive committee members.

Dr Pradeep Khandre, Joint Secretary of the Maharashtra Olympic Association, attended the proceedings as the representative of the Maharashtra Olympic Association and witnessed the elections held on 27 September 2026.

The AGM was chaired by the President of Hockey Maharashtra, following which the office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee for the 2026–2030 term were elected.

The newly constituted administration also includes experienced former internationals and Olympians in key sporting positions. Former international Ramesh Pillay has been appointed Chairman of High Performance and Grassroots Development for Maharashtra, while Olympian Ajit Lakra will head the Selection Committee. Olympian Vikram Pillay has been appointed Chairman of the Coaching Committee.

International Helen Mary and FIH Level 4 coach Sagar Singh Thakur have been appointed as Convenors.

The election process was conducted under the chairmanship of Anjani Kumar Mishra, IAS (Retd.), Electoral Officer nominated by Hockey India. R.V. Shelar, representative of Hockey India, and B.N. Bhushan, Director, Hockey India, were also present during the proceedings.

The elections were conducted in accordance with the Sports Governance Act 2025, as well as the Bye-Laws and Election Rules of Hockey Maharashtra adopted on 25 July 2026 and duly approved by Hockey India.

In accordance with the Sports Governance Act 2025, Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit—one male and one female—as well as two members of the Athletic Committee—one male and one female—were also inducted into the Executive Committee.

The Electoral Officer informed the house that the number of contesting candidates was the same as the number of posts available. Accordingly, all candidates were declared elected unopposed.

The Executive Committee of Hockey Maharashtra for 2026–2030 is as follows:

President: Krishna Prakash

Secretary General: Manoj Bhore

Associate Vice Presidents: Sandip Joshi, Nagpur, Manish Anand, Pune

Nominated by the President and approved the house.

Treasurer: Kailas Dashrath Sonar

Vice Presidents: Manisha Suhas Akare, Ramesh Rameshan Pillay, Gurmeet Singh Baryam Singh Nawab

Joint Secretary: Mahesh Madhukar Khutale, Poonam Anandrao Durge

Sports Person of Outstanding Merit: Helen Mary, Vikram Vishnu Pillay.

Executive Members: Rupesh Chawan, Dr. Kejal Pankaj Bharsakale, Shaikh Farukh Abdula

Athletic Committee Representative: Akash Chikte, Vaishali Sonnawar.