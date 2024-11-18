Hockey India Men's Junior Asia Cup Squad Announced, Amir Ali To Lead

Pic Credit: Twitter

Hockey India on Monday announced the 20-member squad for the Men's Junior Asia Cup, a qualifying event for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025, to be held in Muscat, Oman from November 26 to December 4.

India has won this tournament for a record four times, including 2023, 2015, 2008 and 2004. They beat nemesis Pakistan 2-1 in the final last year to lift the title. This year, the event will see 10 teams from the continent divided into two pools with India, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea and Thailand in pool A and Bangladesh, Malaysia, China, Oman and Pakistan in Pool B.

Although India qualifies for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup by virtue of being the hosts, the team under coach PR Sreejesh will be vying to carry on their momentum from their recent success at the Sultan of Johor Cup where they finished on the podium.

The Indian side side will be led by Amir Ali and Rohit will be his deputy. Goalkeepers Princedeep Singh and Bikramjit Singh will guard the post for India while defenders Amir Ali, Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Yogember Rawat, Anmol Ekka and Rohit have been named in the squad.

Midfielders Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Mukesh Toppo, Thokchom Kingson Singh and forwards Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal. Meanwhile, Sukhvinder and Chandan Yadav have been named as alternate players.

"The Sultan of Johor Cup was a first-time experience for many of the players, yet they showed great spirit in doing well and I am quite pleased with how they performed. The team will be taking confidence from that performance and will be working towards a successful outing in the Junior Asia Cup.

The players have been putting in a lot of hard work at the ongoing national camp in SAI, Bengaluru and we have made certain changes to our game to be more effective in defence and efficient in converting goals," expressed coach and former India goalie Sreejesh.

Goalkeepers: Princedeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh Defenders: Amir Ali (C), Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Yogember Rawat, Anmol Ekka, Rohit (VC) Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Mukesh Toppo, Thokchom Kingson Singh Forwards: Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal AP Athletes: Sukhvinder, Chandan Yadav