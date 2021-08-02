Sports

Hockey at Tokyo Olympics: Mighty Australia hit Great Wall of India; Gurjit Kaur's dragflick creates history

By FPJ Web Desk

India players celebrate after scoring a goal during women's field hockey quarterfinal match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Gurjit Kaur scored the goal. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)(PTI08_02_2021_000033B)
PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan

It seemed impossible to overcome Australia before the match started with pundits praising India for coming so far. And rightly so, India did have nothing to lose but little did the world know that the girls are here to create history.

The Indian women's hockey team registered one of its biggest wins in history by starting Monday with a stunning 1-0 win over three-time champions Australia 1-0 to reach their maiden semifinals in women's hockey at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Gurjit Kaur converted a penalty corner to score her maiden Olympic goal in the 22nd minute through dragflick, putting India in the lead.

India somehow managed to hold on to their lead from there onwards, denying wave after wave of attacks from Australia to book clash against world No. 2 Argentina, who knocked out Germany with a 3-0 win in the first quarterfinal.

The semifinal will be played on August 4.

