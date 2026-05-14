'History In The Making': Netizens React As FIFA Unveils Historic World Cup 2026 Final Half-Time Show Featuring Madonna, Shakira & BTS

FIFA have announced the first-ever half-time show for the World Cup 2026 Final. |

FIFA has officially announced the first-ever half-time show for the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking a historic shift in how football’s biggest match will be presented to fans across the globe. The star-studded musical spectacle will feature performances from Madonna, Shakira and BTS in an 11-minute entertainment segment during the World Cup final.

The show is being curated by Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay. The half-time show is intended to raise $100 USD million to expand access to quality education and football for children around the world.

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Super Bowl like Half-time show

The initiative mirrors the iconic half-time entertainment culture associated with the Super Bowl in the United States, where global music stars headline performances watched by millions worldwide. FIFA’s move signals an attempt to blend football with large-scale entertainment and broaden the event’s global appeal.

While half-time breaks in football traditionally last 15 minutes, FIFA is reportedly planning an 11-minute performance window to ensure the show fits within match operations. The governing body believes the addition of a blockbuster musical act will elevate the overall fan experience during the tournament finale.

The 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is already expected to be the biggest edition in tournament history with an expanded 48-team format.

Netizens react to Final half-time show announcement

The introduction of a Super Bowl-style half-time show adds another layer of spectacle to the FIFA World Cup 2026. Seeing the star studded line up, fans were largely receptive to the idea, especially with the likes of BTS, Shakira and Madonna taking centre stage.

As one fan put it, it was 'History in the making'.

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There was however a section of fans who did not appreciate the 'Super Bowl-ification' of the World Cup final.

One user wrote, "I understand that fans of Shakira, BTS, and Madonna are happy, but as a football fan, this is the World Cup, not the Super Bowl."

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FIFA made the announcement on Thursday, revealing that the three global music acts will perform during the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Last week, FIFA had also announced performers for the opening ceremonies of the 2026 World Cup. Katy Perry, Future, Tyla, LISA and Anitta are among the stars who will perform across events in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Interestingly, both Madonna and Shakira have previously headlined Super Bowl halftime shows. Madonna performed at the 2012 Super Bowl, while Shakira shared the stage with Jennifer Lopez during the 2020 edition.