Historic Comeback! OG Anunoby's Last-Second Tip-In Helps New York Knicks Move One Win Away From NBA Title | Video

NBA/X

The New York Knicks produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in NBA Finals history on Wednesday night, rallying from a 29-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden. The dramatic victory gives New York a commanding 3-1 lead in the series and puts the franchise just one win away from its first NBA championship since 1973.

The Spurs appeared to have complete control for much of the contest. San Antonio dominated the first half, shooting efficiently and building a massive lead that reached 29 points early in the third quarter. At halftime, the visitors held a comfortable advantage and looked poised to level the series.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the Knicks refused to fold in front of their home crowd. Led by the outstanding play of Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, New York gradually chipped away at the deficit with relentless defense and timely shot-making. Brunson finished with 36 points and seven assists, while Anunoby contributed 33 points, including several crucial plays in the closing moments.

The game's defining moment came in the final seconds. With the Knicks trailing by one, Brunson launched a three-point attempt that missed the mark. Anunoby crashed the glass, secured the rebound, and tipped the ball into the basket with just over a second remaining, giving New York its first lead of the night and sending the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With the series now shifting back to San Antonio for Game 5, the Knicks will have an opportunity to complete their remarkable postseason run and capture the franchise's first championship in more than five decades. Meanwhile, the Spurs face the daunting task of winning three consecutive games to keep their title hopes alive.