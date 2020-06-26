'Historic club making history once again': Liverpool owner John Henry hails club's Premier League title triumph

With Manchester City's defeat against Chelsea in their Premier League fixture, Liverpool has gained an unassailable 23-point lead that the second-placed Pep Guardiola's side cannot cover in the seven remaining games.

That means, Liverpool, after 30 years, are champions of the Premier League. And club owner John William Henry, delighted by the triumph, has issued a passionate statement to the fans across the world.

Taking to Twitter, the American businessman wrote: "This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.

"The world has watched the fierce determination of this club on the field for every single match – the preparation, the resolve and the talent of those who put together perhaps the greatest league performance ever in any country's history."