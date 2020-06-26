'Historic club making history once again': Liverpool owner John Henry hails club's Premier League title triumph

With Manchester City's defeat against Chelsea in their Premier League fixture, Liverpool has gained an unassailable 23-point lead that the second-placed Pep Guardiola's side cannot cover in the seven remaining games.
That means, Liverpool, after 30 years, are champions of the Premier League. And club owner John William Henry, delighted by the triumph, has issued a passionate statement to the fans across the world.
Taking to Twitter, the American businessman wrote: "This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.
"The world has watched the fierce determination of this club on the field for every single match – the preparation, the resolve and the talent of those who put together perhaps the greatest league performance ever in any country's history."
Henry further added that in a year filled with so much sorrow (coronavirus pandemic), Liverpool's accomplishment has brought joys to many across the world.
"This in addition to winning a European championship, a Super Cup and a world championship -- the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy. LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever," he further added.
"It is said, “We are Liverpool.” You, the supporters are Liverpool in every sense and you continue to drive the club forward -- a historic club making history once again."
It was in 1990 that Liverpool last won a top-flight English title. It was also two years before Premier League came into play.
The Reds now have 19 English league titles, one lower than Manchester United's record of 20 titles.
Jurgen Klopp's side will now look to write even more history. They need 15 points from their remaining seven matches to set a new record points total for a Premier League campaign, and can also become the first team to win every single home game in a single season.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)