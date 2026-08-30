'His Girlfriend Warmed Him Up': Mirka Federer Drops Andy Roddick's Savage Roger Federer Joke At Emotional Hall Of Fame Night | Video

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Roger Federer’s induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame became an emotional celebration of his extraordinary career and personal journey. The Swiss legend was honoured in Newport on Saturday, with his wife Mirka playing a special role in the ceremony. She introduced Federer and recalled several memorable moments from their 26-year journey together.

Mirka revealed that she would sometimes help Federer warm up before matches during the early stages of his career. Recalling one particularly memorable incident, she shared a joke made by former world No. 1 Andy Roddick after the Cincinnati final. Roddick had humorously remarked that he could not believe he had lost to a player whose girlfriend warmed him up. The story drew laughter from Federer and the audience.

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"I still remember Andy Roddick joking after the Cincinnati final: 'I can't believe I lost to a guy whose girlfriend warmed him up.' He really said that," said Mirka.

Mirka also offered an insight into Federer away from the tennis court, highlighting his deep commitment to family. She recalled that when she was pregnant with their daughters, she told Federer that travelling with him might no longer be possible. According to Mirka, Federer immediately responded that he would stop playing if his family could not remain by his side.

The emotional tribute highlighted a side of Federer that went beyond his achievements on the court. Mirka said that while his tennis career made him one of the sport’s greatest players, what made her proudest was the person he was away from the spotlight. Her speech ultimately presented Federer not only as a champion but also as a devoted husband and father.