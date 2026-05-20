Hilarious Scenes! Vaibhav Suryavanshi Casually Removes His Pants After Collecting Award During DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match | Video

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Young Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again became the center of attention during IPL 2026, this time for a hilarious and carefree moment after the Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Delhi Capitals.

Following the conclusion of the match, Suryavanshi walked up to collect an award after impressing with another memorable performance for the Royals. However, it was what happened immediately afterward that sent social media into a frenzy.

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As cameras continued following him, the youngster casually removed his lowers, placed them over his shoulders, and calmly began walking off the field in his shorts without appearing bothered by the attention around him. The unexpected moment quickly went viral online, with fans amused by the teenager’s relaxed and natural reaction.

Several users on social media described the moment as “peak innocence,” while others joked that Suryavanshi looked completely unbothered despite being on live television. Memes and clips from the incident rapidly spread across platforms, adding yet another viral chapter to the youngster’s breakthrough IPL season.

The Rajasthan Royals prodigy has become one of the biggest talking points of IPL 2026 thanks to both his fearless batting and his candid personality. Fans have praised the teenager for remaining grounded and authentic despite the growing spotlight around him.