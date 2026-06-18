Hilarious Scenes! CCPL Final Erupted Into Chaos As Players Ripped Out Stumps During Premature Victory Celebration | Video

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The Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League (CCPL) 2026 final produced one of the most bizarre moments of the domestic cricket season when players from the Bilaspur Bulls ran onto the field and began celebrating before the match had actually ended. The incident occurred during the title clash against the Raigarh Lions and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Chasing 161 for victory, the Bulls were cruising towards the target and needed just two runs to seal the championship. In the 17th over, Prateek Yadav launched a shot that appeared destined to clear the boundary for a match-winning six, prompting players and support staff to believe the contest was over.

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However, a dramatic twist followed. A Raigarh Lions fielder stationed near the ropes produced a brilliant acrobatic effort to keep the ball inside the boundary, preventing what many thought would be the winning hit. While the fielding effort reduced the shot to a single, Bilaspur players had already stormed the pitch and some even uprooted the stumps in celebration.

The premature celebrations forced an awkward pause as players were instructed to return to the dugout and allow the match to continue. Umpires and opposition players appeared unhappy with the scenes, while fans inside the stadium were left stunned by the unusual sequence of events. Videos of the incident soon spread online, turning the moment into one of the most talked-about clips from the tournament.

Despite the confusion, Bilaspur Bulls eventually completed the chase and secured a seven-wicket victory to lift the CCPL title. While the championship triumph was a significant achievement for the franchise, it was the unforgettable early celebration and the fielder’s remarkable boundary-saving effort that stole the headlines after the final.