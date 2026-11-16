Hilarious! ₹200 Base Price Wicket-Keeper Batsman Remains Unsold During APL 4 Player Auction; Netizens React | X

A hilarious incident from a cricket auction went viral on social media after a player named Kankaraj reportedly went unsold despite having a base price of only ₹200. The claim was made in a viral social media post and the internet users are reacting to the hilarious incident. The netizens were surprised that the player failed to attract a single bid even after keeping his base price as low as possible.

The incident occurred during the APL 4 Player Auction as mentioned in the viral social media post shared on X by "@ladduu143" account on Monday and the post has garnered over 256.9K views and the comment section is full with hilarious comments and memes.

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Viral Social Media Post

The viral post shows a player's image while mentioning his name as Kankaraj and his base price as ₹200. In another image, it shows that he remains unsold. The player was listed as wicket-keeper, right-handed batsman and right-arm fast bowler with a base price of ₹200.

@ladduu143 Bidders be like https://t.co/xx5dD7LXIC — D (@tylerd_9) November 16, 2026

The name of the local league for which the auction was being conducted is being showed as Achettipalli which is a town in Tamil Nadu. The abbreviation for APL 4 is most likely to be Achettipalli Premier League. Kankaraj was listed as player number 156 on the list.

Read Also IPL 2027 Trade Window: Why Franchises Are Swapping Star Players Instead Of Waiting For The Auction

Netizens React

The social media users were quick to react to the hilarious incident. A user wrote, "Inflation at it's peak." Another joked, "Base price is insulting." A user also asked, "Abhi kya chal raha hai? 200rs wicket keeper."

Another user commented, "WK and fast bowler dono?" A user also took a dig at the auction and said, "Duke ki bt ha." Another user shared a famous meme from Phir Hera Pheri movie, "150 Rupiya Dega."