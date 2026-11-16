Hilarious! ₹200 Base Price Wicket-Keeper Batsman Remains Unsold During APL 4 Player Auction; Netizens React

A hilarious incident from a cricket auction went viral on social media after a player named Kankaraj reportedly went unsold despite having a base price of only ₹200. The claim was made in a viral social media post and the internet users are reacting to the hilarious incident. The netizens were surprised that the player failed to attract a single bid even after keeping his base price as low as possible.
The incident occurred during the APL 4 Player Auction as mentioned in the viral social media post shared on X by "@ladduu143" account on Monday and the post has garnered over 256.9K views and the comment section is full with hilarious comments and memes.
Viral Social Media Post
The viral post shows a player's image while mentioning his name as Kankaraj and his base price as ₹200. In another image, it shows that he remains unsold. The player was listed as wicket-keeper, right-handed batsman and right-arm fast bowler with a base price of ₹200.
The name of the local league for which the auction was being conducted is being showed as Achettipalli which is a town in Tamil Nadu. The abbreviation for APL 4 is most likely to be Achettipalli Premier League. Kankaraj was listed as player number 156 on the list.
Netizens React
The social media users were quick to react to the hilarious incident. A user wrote, "Inflation at it's peak." Another joked, "Base price is insulting." A user also asked, "Abhi kya chal raha hai? 200rs wicket keeper."
Another user commented, "WK and fast bowler dono?" A user also took a dig at the auction and said, "Duke ki bt ha." Another user shared a famous meme from Phir Hera Pheri movie, "150 Rupiya Dega."