Hijab Debate Reignites On Social Media After Pathan Brothers & Their Wives Attend Arjun-Saaniya's Pre-Wedding Festivities; Video

What was meant to be a star‑studded pre‑wedding celebration for Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok took a social media detour, as the presence of former Indian cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan sparked an unexpected online debate over attire choices. The discussion didn’t focus on cricket or glamour, but on personal clothing choices seen in clips from the event, particularly around Yusuf Pathan’s wife wearing a black veil, while Irfan’s wife appeared without one.

Videos and photos from the pre‑wedding sangeet celebration in Mumbai gained viral traction, initially pouring praise on the Tendulkar family’s festive outfits and celebrity guests. But attention soon switched to contrasting appearances of the Pathan brothers’ spouses, triggering commentary about cultural expression.

Some social media users criticised the choice of a full veil at a high‑profile public event, questioning why it was worn at all. Others defended the decision, arguing that clothing is a personal choice tied to faith and identity and unrelated to merit or tradition. Supporters pushed back against assumptions of coercion or judgement based on attire alone.

The incident highlights how even joyous occasions can become platforms for broader social conversations in India, where personal expression, religion and public scrutiny often intersect.