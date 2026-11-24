'Hi Abdullah Bhai': Sikandar Raza Gives Blunt Reply To Fan Criticising Lahore Qalandars' PSL 2027 Signings | X

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza had a blunt response for a fan named Abdullah after he criticised Lahore Qalandars' player recruitment strategy ahead of PSL 12. The exchange took place on social media platform X after Abdullah questioned the franchise's decision to sign players from Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka instead of backing young talent from England and Australia.

Fan Cricticises LQ

Abdullah was reacting to Lahore Qalandars signing Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis as a direct signing for PSL 12. He wrote, "I don't see LQ winning another trophy for next 10 years with this mindset of signing players from Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They used to go for young talent from England and Australia and now look at them. What a downfall."

I don't see LQ winning another trophy for next 10 years with this mindset of signing players from Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They used to go for young talent from England and Australia and now look at them. What a downfall. — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) November 22, 2026

Raza Responds Bluntly

Raza, who represents Zimbabwe at the international level and plays for Lahore Qalandars, got furious and responded to the post. He began his reply by addressing the fan as "Abdullah Bhai" and wrote, "Hi Abdullah Bhai, hope you well."

Defending the franchise's recruitment choices, Raza said, "The Zimbabweans, Bangladeshis and Sri Lankans have already contributed in winning multiple trophies for LQ."

Hi Abdullah Bhai , hope you well The Zimbabweans , Bangladeshis and Sri Lankans have already contributed in winning multiple trophies for LQ. You talk about mindset ?? Problem doesn’t lie with LQ mindset it actually lies in yours and to think talent only come from selected countries is a great example of that If you not happy with signings, please do share your opinion but not by throwing disrespect to other nationalities I wish you better mental health and hope you heal soon brother Lastly please keep supporting the league and your team and we in sha Allah we interact soon again — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) November 24, 2026

Questions Fan's Mindset

He then questioned Abdullah's thinking over the issue, adding, "You talk about mindset ?? Problem doesn’t lie with LQ mindset it actually lies in yours and to think talent only come from selected countries is a great example of that."

Raza also made it clear that fans were free to disagree with the franchise's signings but should not disrespect players based on their nationality. "If you not happy with signings, please do share your opinion but not by throwing disrespect to other nationalities," he wrote.

'Heal Soon Brother'

The Zimbabwe skipper then took a sarcastic dig at Abdullah, saying, "I wish you better mental health and hope you heal soon brother."

He concluded by asking the fan to continue supporting the league and Lahore Qalandars. "Lastly please keep supporting the league and your team and we in sha Allah we interact soon again," Raza wrote.

The exchange began over Kamindu Mendis' signing but quickly turned into a debate over the way players from different cricketing nations are judged. Raza stood by Lahore Qalandars' choices and reminded the fan that Zimbabwean, Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan players had already helped the franchise win trophies.