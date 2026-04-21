'He's The Reason Why I Started Following Cricket': Novak Djokovic's Admiration For Virat Kohli Goes Viral Amid IPL 2026

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Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has once again expressed his deep admiration for Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, revealing that the former India captain is the very reason he began following cricket.

Speaking with Times Now, Djokovic admitted that Kohli’s passion, intensity, and excellence drew him toward the sport, highlighting the global appeal of the Indian superstar. The Serbian great, widely regarded as one of tennis’ all-time legends, said he developed an interest in cricket largely because of Kohli’s influence.

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"Yes, Virat is a friend and someone I, of course, respect and admire. He's actually, to be honest, the reason why I started following cricket. I hadn't followed it before, but through him, I started following it more. We keep in touch, and hopefully, when I come, I don't want to say if, but when I come to India, hopefully he can join me. We could do a little bit of tennis and a little bit of cricket, have fun, and just spread positive, good vibes while celebrating sport," said Djokovic.

This is not the first time the two sporting icons have shown mutual respect. Over the years, Kohli and Djokovic have acknowledged each other publicly and even stayed in touch, underlining a unique cross-sport camaraderie that has fascinated fans worldwide.

Kohli’s influence extends far beyond cricket. His performances, fitness culture, and competitive mindset have made him a global sporting figure, admired by athletes across disciplines. Djokovic’s comments further reinforce that reach, illustrating how elite athletes continue to inspire one another beyond the boundaries of their respective sports.