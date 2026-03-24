'He's Going Through A Personal Situation': RCB Confirms Yash Dayal Will Miss IPL 2026; Contract Status Intact Amid Legal Controversy

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have confirmed that fast bowler Yash Dayal will not feature in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, even though he remains under contract with the franchise. Dayal’s absence has been widely noted as the defending champions prepare to defend their title beginning March 28.

The pacer’s non‑participation stems from an ongoing legal case that has overshadowed Dayal’s cricketing career. While details of the proceedings have not been fully disclosed in official statements, the situation has significantly affected his availability for competitive cricket.

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RCB's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, commented on the situation: “He's going through a personal situation. He remains under contract.” This statement clarified that while Dayal will not play this season, the franchise is keeping him on their roster.

Despite remaining on the team’s roster, Dayal has been absent from pre‑season training and squad activities, and the club appears to have moved forward without him in their plans on the field. His contract status indicates RCB are not releasing him but are choosing not to field him until the matter is resolved.

As the IPL 2026 season gets underway, RCB will aim to bolster their fast‑bowling attack through other options, leaving Dayal’s situation to be re‑evaluated once there’s clarity on his legal case and clearance to play.