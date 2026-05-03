'He's Doing His Job': Netizens React As Cameraman Goes Viral After Getting Distracted By 'World Cup's Sexiest Fan' At F1 Miami GP

Ivana Knoll/X/Instagram

A lighthearted yet viral moment from the world of Formula One has taken the internet by storm after a cameraman appeared to get “distracted” during a live broadcast at the Miami Grand Prix, sparking widespread reactions across social media.

The incident unfolded in the paddock area of the race, a space typically reserved for drivers, teams, and media personnel. As broadcasters were discussing the upcoming race, Croatian influencer Ivana Knoll, often dubbed the “World Cup’s sexiest fan” for her viral appearances during international football tournaments, walked past the live camera in a striking outfit. Known for her bold fashion choices and strong social media presence, Knoll quickly drew attention both on-site and among viewers watching the broadcast.

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At that moment, the camera feed appeared to shift focus toward her as she passed by, leading many viewers to joke that the cameraman had momentarily forgotten he was live on air. The unexpected pan became the focal point of the broadcast for a few seconds, catching even the presenters off guard and adding an unscripted, humorous twist to the coverage.

Clips of the moment soon circulated widely online, with fans reacting humorously to the situation. Social media users flooded platforms with comments suggesting the cameraman had been “distracted,” while others joked that the moment perfectly captured the glamorous and unpredictable nature of the Formula One paddock environment.

Knoll, who rose to fame during the FIFA World Cup and has since become a regular at major sporting events, has built a significant following online, often sharing glimpses of her appearances at high-profile races and matches. Her presence at the Miami Grand Prix was no exception, blending sports, celebrity culture, and entertainment into a single viral moment.