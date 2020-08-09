'He's a magician': Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi's solo goal against Napoli in Champions League round-of-16 fixture

Barcelona have secured a quarter final berth in the Champions League after a 3-1 (aggregate 4-2) victory against Napoli on Saturday at Camp Nou.
While it was a dominating performance from the entire squad, it was Lionel Messi who stole the spotlight with his solo goal.
Soon after Clement Lenglet gave Barcelona an early lead, Messi doubled the score as he put the ball past David Ospina after a brilliant dribble through a series of defenders.
Messi beat three defenders, fell down and got back up on his feet to find the ball and curved the ball past the keeper while falling down.
Watch the goal below:
Twitterati were amazed by the Argentine's goal as one person wrote, "Absolute filth from Messi... beats 3, falls down, gets up, finds the ball, beats another, finds the gap and shapes it to the far corner...while falling over again. Wowza."
Here are some more reactions:
In the match, Messi's second goal did not count as it was ruled out due to handball. Just before the halftime whistle, Messi won a penalty which was converted by Suarez. Minutes later, Barcelona conceded a penalty and Insigne stepped up to give Napoli some hope.
Barcelona will now face Bayern Munich in the quarter finals on Friday, August 14 at Estadio da Luz. The German side defeated Chelsea 4-1 (aggregate 7-1) in the second-leg fixture on Saturday at the Allianz Arena.
