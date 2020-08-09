'He's a magician': Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi's solo goal against Napoli in Champions League round-of-16 fixture

Barcelona have secured a quarter final berth in the Champions League after a 3-1 (aggregate 4-2) victory against Napoli on Saturday at Camp Nou.

While it was a dominating performance from the entire squad, it was Lionel Messi who stole the spotlight with his solo goal.

Soon after Clement Lenglet gave Barcelona an early lead, Messi doubled the score as he put the ball past David Ospina after a brilliant dribble through a series of defenders.

Messi beat three defenders, fell down and got back up on his feet to find the ball and curved the ball past the keeper while falling down.

Watch the goal below: