'He's A Clown': Lalit Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Sanjiv Goenka After His Post On IPL's Success Sparks Online Row

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A public spat has erupted on social media between Lalit Modi and Sanjiv Goenka after a recent post on X by the Lucknow Super Giants owner sparked a sharp response from the former Indian Premier League architect.

The controversy began after Goenka shared a post referencing the growth and success of the Indian Premier League and credited key figures, including Jay Shah, for helping the tournament reach its current stature. The post drew attention online and triggered a reaction from Modi, who has long claimed to be the original driving force behind the league’s franchise-based model.

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Responding on X, Modi lashed out strongly at Goenka and accused him of ignoring the origins of the IPL structure. In his post, Modi wrote: “Seriously this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that Sanjiv Goenka is a clown. Wish it was his brother Harsh who owned the IPL franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown - who thinks his tweet will change history. Just proves he has zero knowledge. Just swelled up head Jai hind. IPL.”

The remarks quickly gained traction on social media, with fans and observers reacting to the blunt criticism. Modi, who played a central role in launching the IPL in 2008, has often spoken about the league’s original concept and its commercial model, which transformed franchise cricket globally.

A new public spat into the building?

Goenka, meanwhile, is one of the prominent owners in the IPL ecosystem today through his ownership of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise and his leadership of the RPSG Group. He acquired the Lucknow team during the IPL expansion bidding process and has been actively involved in the team’s management and public messaging around the league.

The exchange highlights ongoing tensions and differing narratives about the IPL’s history and credit for its success. While many acknowledge the contributions of administrators and the Board of Control for Cricket in India in expanding the league over the years, Modi continues to assert his role in conceiving and building the original IPL framework.

As the IPL season approaches, the online clash between two influential figures associated with the league has added another talking point for fans, underscoring how the tournament’s legacy and evolution remain subjects of debate even years after its creation.