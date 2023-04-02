Hero 27th Senior Women's National Football Championship: Arya twin strikes gives Maharashtra 2nd victory

Striker Arya More, scored two goals in quick succession to secure Maharashtra’s second win |

Mumbai, March 31: Maintaining their impressive winning momentum Maharashtra (WIFA) cruised to another comfortable victory defeating Pondicherry 2-0 in their second Group-II league match of the Hero 27th Senior Women's National Football Championship 2022-23, played at the IGIS Complex, Haldwani, Uttarakhand on Friday.

The highlight of the match was the brilliant efforts of striker Arya More, who in quick succession, scored the two goals to secure Maharashtra’s second win. Maharashtra had earlier defeated Mizoram 5-1 in the opening match.

Maharashtra Head Coach Sanaya Anklesaria was pleased with the way her girls played and with the result. “The performance of all the players was brilliant, they executed the plans perfectly. It was a very good match and an important win for us. The next match against Kerala on Sunday, is crucial and will decide if we qualify for the next phase," said Sanaya.

Adopting an attacking approach from the outset, Maharashtra called the shots and it was just a matter of time before they took the lead. The energetic Arya, who was cautioned in the 16th minute for an infringement, provided Maharashtra with the lead by shooting past Pondicherry goalkeeper Akila from an assist from the team captain Bhagyashree Dalvi in the 20th minute. A minute later, the opportunistic striker Arya pounced on another opportunity that came her way to score her’s and the team’s second goal and give Maharashtra a 2-0 cushion at the break.

In the second half, Pondicherry put a better defensive showing and restricted the opponents from adding to their winning tally.

After a day’s rest, Maharashtra will meet Kerala in their third group match on Sunday.

Results: Maharashtra 2 (Arya More 20th min, 21st min) beat Pondicherry 0.