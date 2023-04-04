Hero 27th Senior Women's National Football Championship: Afreen’s lone strike helps Maharashtra snatch 1-0 win

Maharashtra central defender Afreen Peerbhoy |

Mumbai, April 3: Maharashtra (WIFA) continued with their impressive winning form and registered their third successive win defeating Kerala 1-0 in a crucial Group-II league match of the Hero 27th Senior Women's National Football Championship 2022-23, played at the IGIS Complex, Haldwani, Uttarakhand on Sunday. Afreen Peerbhoy scored the decisive winning goal.

The Sanaya Anklesaria coached Maharashtra, having collected all the nine points from the three wins, are firmly perched in top position in the group and have enhanced their chances of progressing to the next phase of the championship.

“This is a crucial win for us as it would certainly help us to qualify for the next round. We require four points from the two remaining games against hosts Uttarakhand and Chandigarh. The girls have worked hard and showed excellent teamwork and coordination. I hope they continue to stay focused and play as they have done in all the three matches,” an excited Sanaya said.

In a match contested between two evenly matched outfits Maharashtra managed to gain the advantage when central defender Afreen Peerbhoy scored from a free-kick in the first minute of additional time of the first half.

Both teams played an open attacking game and as the first session seemed to be heading without the scoreboard disturbed Maharashtra earned a free-kick just inside the Kerala half. Afreen’s powerful long shot was misjudged by Kerala goalkeeper Varsha and the ball sailed into the back of the net which triggered celebrations amongst the Maharashtra players.

Thereafter, Kerala tried their best to find the equalizer and get back into the match, but the Maharashtra girls did not relent as they held on to that advantage to troop out worthy winners.

After a much-needed two-day rest Maharashtra in their next match will take on hosts Uttarakhand, who with four points are in fourth position, on Wednesday (April 5). Maharashtra will then clash with fancied Chandigarh in the final group match on Saturday (April 8).

In another match of the same group, Uttarakhand defeated Mizoram by 5-0 margin.

Result – Group-II: Maharashtra 1 (Afreen Peerbhoy) beat Kerela 0.

Uttarakhand 5 (Bhagwati Chauhan 2, Aditi Parmar, Anjana Thapa, Anjali Chhetri) beat Mizoram 0.