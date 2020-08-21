Here's why David Silva joined Real Sociedad over Lazio

After spending over 10 seasons with Premier League side Manchester City, David Silva has returned to Spain and joined Real Sociedad on a two-year deal. He believes the Basque club has a play style which is 'really good for him'.

"The truth is that I had several offers to play for different teams, but I decided to come to Real Sociedad because it is a club that is doing great things. They have a style that I think is really good for me, for the way I play. I know the city, San Sebastian, it's really beautiful and calm and my family decided as well," Silva told Times of India.

"Last season I watched a lot of games of LaLiga. I think they played really well, and the people I talked to gave me good references about the team and also about the coach (Imanol Alguacil). I think we can do important things and we can play great football. There's an amazing locker room and the way they play it's perfect for me," Silva added.

Silva's first spell in Spain saw him rising through the ranks at Valencia where he made nearly 120 competitive appearances between 2004 and 2010. He was also part of the Valencia side that won the Copa del Rey in 2008.

"For me this (Real Sociedad) is an exciting challenge. I can't wait to start. When you sign for a new team you always want to start as soon as possible, but it's also time to rest during vacation. It's good for your head, to come ready for the competition. It's a motivating challenge for me and my family.

"It's a good moment to come here. I hope we can make great football all together and win titles," said Silva.

Meanwhile at Manchester City, Silva had made 436 appearances during which he won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and three Community Shields during his time with the club.

His final appearance for the club came last week as the side lost the Champions League quarter-final against Lyon in Lisbon.

On Monday, City had announced their intention to honour the midfielder with a statue outside Etihad Stadium.

The club will also dedicate a training pitch with a bespoke mosaic to Silva at their City Football Academy.