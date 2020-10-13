Here's what Man United legend Paul Scholes thinks about Edinson Cavani's transfer

Manchester United's search for a striker ended with the signing of veteran free agent striker Edinson Cavani.

The 33-year-old Cavani is prolific - scoring 200 goals in 301 games during seven years at Paris Saint-Germain but he was released at the end of his contract in June. And the Uruguay forward has not played since March and struggled with injury problems in his final season at PSG.

Given Cavani has been available for months, it is a sign of where he ranked on United's target list that he was signed only in the final hours of the transfer window.

Speaking about the transfer, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes said he finds the club's new signing very 'strange'.

"Well, we’ll have to wait and see won’t we. Obviously in his day, he’s been a top quality centre-forward. There’s no doubt about that. But he’s 33 years old, looked like he was going to retire. He’s not played a lot of football for PSG last season," Scholes told Stadium Astro.

"Five, six years ago, yeah he’s a great signing, he’ll take us onto that next level possibly. But I just don’t think he’ll take us to the next level now.

"But that’s what Manchester United seems to be now, it seems to be – I think of the forwards we have… Cavani, he should be a loan signing.

"If you’re struggling without a centre-forward it should be a two or three month loan signing just to get through a sticky period.

"Similar to what Henrik Larsson did. A brilliant centre-forward, 33, 34 years of age, he just filled a little gap for us, which was exactly what we needed.

"I see Cavani as that kind of person, not at 33 coming to sign a two-year contract. I find it very strange. But he won’t, he’ll be loving it. I’m sure he will."