Marsh Cup: Henry Hunt Left With Bloodied Nose After Copping Nasty Blow During Victoria vs South Australia Playoffs; Watch

Henry Hunt. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

South Australian Redbacks cricketer Henry Hunt was left bloodied during the Marsh Cup fixture against Victoria on Thursday at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. In a video that has gone viral on social media, blood was dripping from the opening batter's face as the ball struck him on the face while taking the catch.

The incident occurred in the 25th over of the innings when Thomas Rogers played a cut shot off Jordan Buckingham's bowling. The ball travelled to Hunt and he dropped the catch, but it hit him on the face as the teammates and medical staff rushed to help him. The 27-year-old left the field immediately and had to be taken to the hospital for scans.

The right-hander has suffered a suspected broken nose as a result.

.@WestEndRedbacks opener Henry Hunt has suffered a suspected broken nose in SA's 3-wicket loss. 7NEWS Adelaide at 6pm | https://t.co/8ftPfGgvkq #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/643Z7rGzwe — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) February 8, 2024

"It looked sickening" - Jason Gillespie on Henry Hunt's blow

Former Australian paceman and Redbacks coach Jason Gillespie admitted that he was worried as others rushed Hunt to help. As quoted by Perth Now, Gillespie claimed:

"As I saw it I started to run downstairs because it looked sickening. You could see the concern on the lads' faces. That's a worry. First and foremost his health is the absolute priority. At the end of the day it's a game of cricket. Hopefully he'll be ok."

South Australia managed 231 in their allotted overs, with Thomas Rogers and Nic Maddinson making half-centuries to help Victoria chase it down in 44.1 overs.