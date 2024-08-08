'Help The Planet, Eat A Rich Person And Abolish The Police': Climate Activists Send Message After Vandalizing Lionel Messi's Ibiza Home

Image: X

Lionel Messi is currently enjoying an extended break post Copa America success however his home in Ibiza was vandalised by climate activists. According to a Huffington Post report the vandalism activity was conducted by Climate activists from Futuro Vegetal. The activist painted the wall with red and black paint to denounce the "responsibility of the rich" in the climate crisis.

As per the report, the group in their statement said that with its latest action it wants to denounce the government's continuation of policies that aggravate the climate crisis, “as well as the unequal responsibility for it.”

Besides painting the walls of Messi’s house the activists also flashed a banner in the front of the house and also in the garden with slogans in English which read "help the planet, eat a rich person and abolish the police."

Talking about the situation, Futuro Vegetala wrote on X, “While this is happening, in the Balearic Islands alone between 2 and 4 people have died as a direct consequence of the heat wave. The richest 1% of the population is responsible for the same amount of carbon emissions as the poorest two-thirds.”

“This is only possible because public authorities support an economic-social system that threatens life.” They next added, “While the far right blames migrants for the crisis and displays extreme violence against them, those of us who fight for a better world are clear that the problem is social inequality. Let’s tackle the problems at the root. We need a radical change of system to face the Climate Crisis.”

According to a report by ' The Miror' Local newspaper Periodico de Ibiza has claimed the mansion has planning problems and has not yet been granted a certificate of occupancy, a document issued by a local government agency certifying it is in a liveable condition. The planning issues are reportedly linked to the construction of several rooms in the property’s garage from before Messi’s purchase.

The players representative are yet to comment on the issue. Currently Messi is recovering from an ankle injury picked up during Copa America final. There is no return date set for the World Cup winner yet. Without Messi Inter Miami are currently the top spot in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer (MLS).